Former Playmate Pamela Anderson has a very special request for PM Modi

Canadian-American actress and former Playmate, Pamela Anderson has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing her concern over the increasing pollution levels in India, climate change and global warming. She has urged him to promote veganism in the country.

Honarary director of PETA, Pamela has asked PM Modi to replacing dairy products with soy products, ban meat consumption and other animal products, especially during government meetings and events.

The 52-year old actress spoke about the urgency of taking actions agaisnt climate change and what actions are necessary to reach the desired result. Referring to the latest reports, she said that by 2050, 36 million Indians could face the threat of annual coastal flooding. Besides, the World Bank has predicted that 40% of Indians may not have water to drink by 2030 as at least 21 cities in India are approaching zero groundwater levels for next year.