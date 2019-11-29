Former Playmate Pamela Anderson has a very special request for PM Modi

Canadian-American actress and former Playmate, Pamela Anderson has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing her concern over the increasing pollution levels in India, climate change and global warming. She has urged him to promote veganism in the country.
Honarary director of PETA, Pamela has asked PM Modi to replacing dairy products with soy products, ban meat consumption and other animal products, especially during government meetings and events.
The 52-year old actress spoke about the urgency of taking actions agaisnt climate change and what actions are necessary to reach the desired result. Referring to the latest reports, she said that by 2050, 36 million Indians could face the threat of annual coastal flooding. Besides, the World Bank has predicted that 40% of Indians may not have water to drink by 2030 as at least 21 cities in India are approaching zero groundwater levels for next year.
Promoting veganism, she explained that raising animals for dairy, meat, and eggs contribute to one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, adding to which, she said "In fact, meat and dairy companies are set to become the world's biggest polluters, and the United Nations warns that a global shift to vegan eating is necessary to combat climate change. It's not an option but a necessity."
Ending the letter with a request to the Mr Modi, she asked him to follow the footprints of countries like New Zealand, China and Germany who have banned necessary amount of meat consumption from all the governement events.
Earlier, Pamela, who was also a part of the fourth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss, had written to the Prime Minister of Canada asking him to promote and serve vegan meals full of nutrition and taste.
