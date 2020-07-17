Former employees of 'The Ellen Show' reveal 'toxic work culture'; accuse senior-level producer of racism

Ellen DeGeneres' show is being bashed for its 'toxic work culture'. The former employees of 'The Ellen Show' have accused the senior-level producers of racism and have shared their experiences while working on the show. From firing a worker who checked into a mental health facility after attempting suicide to passing racist comments at Black employees, 10 former staffers, who chose to be anonymous, spoke to BuzzFeed and said that the work environment is full of 'racism, fear and intimidation.'

In the report, employees revealed that they were told by their direct managers to not speak to Ellen DeGeneres if they saw her around the office. They also revealed that they were fired for taking bereavement days and medical leave.

"I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show," said a former staffer. They added, "That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show."

A Black woman, who worked for the show for a year-and-a-half, said she experienced "racist comments, actions, and microaggressions". She revealed that a producer told her and another woman of colour, "Oh wow, you both have box braids; I hope we don’t get you confused." She also recalled an incident from a party when a writer told her, "I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here."

"They definitely don’t practice what they preach with the ‘be kind’ mantra," they said.

An employee, who met with a deadly car accident, was fired for taking 'medical leave for three weeks'.