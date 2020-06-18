Forces' Sweetheart, singer Vera Lynn passes away at 103

British singer Vera Lynn, fondly known as Forces' Sweetheart, has died at the age of 103. The 'We'll Meet Again' singer's Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity confirmed the news on Thursday and released a statement. According to the statement, the iconic singer breathed her last in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, 'surrounded by her close family.'

The Royal British Legion's Twitter post read: "We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Dame Vera Lynn, an unforgettable British icon, symbol of hope to the Armed Forces community past and present, and much loved longstanding Legion supporter."

"We walked to the stage through a crowd of survivors of that war, and they were reaching out to touch and get a smile from Vera," said Sir Cliff Richard.

He added, "I heard the words... 'God bless you'... 'Thank you'... 'We love you' for their very own Forces' Sweetheart! A great singer, a patriotic woman and a genuine icon."

British singer Dame Vera Lynn is known for her sentimental ballads that comforted millions during the World War II. Lynn's songs didn't just give hope to civilians, they were also an inspiration to the troops fighting the war. She's also known as the country's most potent symbols of resilience and hope.

The entertainer celebrated her 103rd birthday two weeks ago and had urged people to find moments of joy amid the hard times.