Following daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's footsteps, Kris to launch her own beauty brand

American reality TV star Kris Jenner is ready to share her glam with the world! The veteran star is following in her daughters' footsteps as she gears up to launch her own beauty brand.

According to documents, which were obtained by E! News, the veteran star has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare." However, at this time, it is unclear if the star will launch separate brands for each product category like her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or if she will keep everything under one name.

As per the documents, which were filed on February 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand's lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products, and fragrances to name a few. However, Kris is yet to publicly comment on her upcoming venture.