Flashback Friday: As 'The Simpsons' era comes to an end, here are 5 most iconic episodes

Danny Elfman, the composer behind the "The Simpsons" iconic opening theme, has revealed that he has heard rumours the show could be "in its last year".

Speaking to website JOE, the composer said he is "flabbergasted and amazed" that the show stayed on screens for more than 30 years.

"Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument (about whether the show should be cancelled) will also come to an end. I don't know for a fact, but I've heard that it will be in its last year," Elfman said.

As the era comes to an end, here are five of the most iconic The Simpsons' episodes:

1. 'Natural Born Kissers' (Season 9, 1998)

The Simpsons have always implied that Marge and Homer have a fun sex life, however, this episode highlights it more than ever before. Natural Born Kissers was a sex-positive episode that was about Marge and Homer trying to bring the lost spark back. The couple soon realises that they like to ‘snuggle’ in public.