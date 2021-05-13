‘F**king creepy’: Sophie Turner blasts paparazzi for taking pictures of daughter Willa; watch deleted video

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner recently took to her Instagram and posted a video lambasting the paparazzi for taking pictures of her daughter Willa without permission.

In the video Sophie asserted that the reason she isn’t uploading any pictures of her baby girl is because she doesn’t want them out there.

In a now deleted video, Turner can be heard saying, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission,” she added.