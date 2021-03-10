First looks of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver from 'House of Gucci' revealed

Actors Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have shown off their first looks from their latest movie 'House of Gucci' and they look everything Italian and glamorous.

Gaga on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her co-star from the sets of the much-awaited film. Dressed in full stylistic regalia, Gaga wore a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt. She accessorised her outfit with gold necklaces, earrings, and bracelets as she stood next to Driver in the Italian Alps.