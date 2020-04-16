First look of upcoming sci-fi film 'Dune' starring Timothee Chalamet released

Though coronavirus has halted the release and production of many films, first look posters of much-awaited Hollywood film 'Dune' was released on Thursday.

The much-anticipated sci-fi film which is an adaptation of a 1965 novel of the same name features 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Timothee Chalamet.

The posters were shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his social media.

The first look of the film featured Chalamet as a warrior wearing an action gear.