Finally! Johnny Depp makes Instagram debut, shares special message for fans

Depp gained 600,000 followers just three hours after creating the account, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A representative for the official account of his band The Hollywood Vampires and member Joe Perry both left comments featuring similar emojis on the comment section.

Moments later, the actor came back on the photo-sharing website and posted a piece he'd been filming.

A video message, which started like: "Hi everyone, hello to whomever might be out there in ether-land receiving this transmission. This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done anything like this before. I don't think I've ever really felt any particular reason to, until now."

"Yeah, now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. People are ill and without care, people are getting sick, fighting for breath and dying at frighteningly high rates."

Depp went on to reference those who have lost their jobs and others living on the streets "with no shelter or option of self-isolating at all".

"So I feel we need to try and help each other through these hard times, these trying times, for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future."

He concluded his first Instagram message by thanking fans for "your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words."

The actor then shared his version of musician John Lennon's "Isolation" saying that "there's more to come" and noting that he hoped fans would "enjoy our version."