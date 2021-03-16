'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Jamie Dornan's father dies of COVID-19

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan's father, obstetrician and gynecologist Jim Dornan, passed away at the age 73 following a battle with coronavirus.

The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Jim Dornan had served as president, shared the news of his death on Instagram and remembered him for his dedication towards public service.

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist," NIPANC's post read.