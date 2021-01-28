Fifth marriage for Pamela Anderson: Former 'Playboy' model ties the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Former 'Playboy' model and actress Pamela Anderson, who split from Jon Peters last year, is now hitched to her bodgaurd Dan Hayhurst.

The actress reportedly got married in an intimate ceremnony in Vancouver Island on Christmast Eve.

Pamela, in a conversqation with Daily Mai, said that she fell in love with Dan during the lockdown.

"I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me," she told the publication.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle," the 'Baywatch' actress added.

This is Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage.