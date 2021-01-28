Fifth marriage for Pamela Anderson: Former 'Playboy' model ties the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Former 'Playboy' model and actress Pamela Anderson, who split from Jon Peters last year, is now hitched to her bodgaurd Dan Hayhurst.
The actress reportedly got married in an intimate ceremnony in Vancouver Island on Christmast Eve.
Pamela, in a conversqation with Daily Mai, said that she fell in love with Dan during the lockdown.
"I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me," she told the publication.
"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle," the 'Baywatch' actress added.
This is Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage.
Before this, she was married to Jon Peters.
Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, got married on January 20 last year, in a private ceremony, but never filed for a marriage certificate. They split in less than two weeks.
"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.
Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson had said in a statement.
Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee, Bob Ritchie (Kid Rock) and Rick Salomon.
