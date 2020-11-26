'Feels like our hard work has finally paid off': BTS on Grammy 2021 nomination

Fresh off their first mainstream Grammy nomination, K-pop sensation BTS says their hard work has finally paid off and they are one step closer to their childhood dream of a win at the world's biggest music awards.

Their song "Dynamite" asks listeners to "keep your eye on the ball", and BTS seems to have done just that with a best pop duo/group performance Grammy nomination announced on Tuesday night.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, all in their 20s, said they hope to bring home another laurel in 2021 following the historic Oscar win of director Bong Joon-ho's genre-defying film "Parasite" this year.

BTS is the first South Korean music group to be nominated for a Grammy Award in a prominent category.

Group leader RM told PTI in an email interaction that BTS is "truly honoured" by the recognition from Recording Academy, the institution behind the Grammys.

"We tremendously respect what director Bong Joon-ho achieved at the Oscars, and it was a very proud moment for us as South Korean artists. Similar to the Oscars, the Grammys are the most respected award in the music industry which we grew up watching to foster our dreams as musicians," said the 26-year-old, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon.

"We're truly honoured and happy about our very first nomination. It makes us even happier to know how delighted our fans must be right now. It feels like our hard work has finally paid off," he added.

For the group - the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- bagging a Grammy has been a longstanding "dream", something they hope to realise with the win of "Dynamite".

"Dynamite", a funky disco number ushering in positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is their first full-fledged English single and their career's first Billboard Hot 100 No 1 hit.

The song will compete with "Un Dia", "Intentions", "Rain On Me" and "Exile" at the January 31 ceremony. They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for 'Love Yourself: Tear'.

"We're thrilled to be even closer to our childhood dream. Since we're nominated, we hope this leads to a win. We'll prove ourselves on the Grammy stage," said j-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok.