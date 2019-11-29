Feel pressure of returning to Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff

Actor Hilary Duff says she feels pressure about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot. The 31-year-old actor is returning to the titular role that made her famous in the Disney+ series, which will see her alter ego as a 30-year-old woman living in New York City. "It's really hard to put words to it because there's a familiarity there, and then there's also the pressure of who she is now and what has changed and what is still the same.

''When I was younger, I don't think I was putting a lot of effort into creating a role that was Lizzie McGuire. I think Lizzie McGuire was who I was at that time. I'm trying to use a little piece of that. Also, I think she has a little more confidence than Lizzie McGuire did when she was 12. She's made a pretty cool life for herself. It's been fun," Duff told Elle magazine. The original show ran from 2001 to 2004 and the actor hopes the reboot will feel both fresh and nostalgic.

''Everyone knows the family's coming back. I filmed with them all this week, and it's a trip, it's crazy.

''We want the show to be able to stand alone and not be just a full extension of the one that was almost over 15 years ago. We want it to feel fresh but also serve up some nostalgia.'' --PTI