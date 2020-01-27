'Feel I was a victim to certain abuse': Selena Gomez on relationship with Justin Bieber

Singer Selena Gomez is currently basking in the succes of her first new album in four years, 'Rare'. The singer has been making headlines for the lyrics of her songs from the album. The title track of that album, 'Lose You To Love Me' was a chartbuster. However, fans were quick to speculate if it is about her former beau and singer Justin Bieber.
Selena in an interview, revealed that she was a victim of emotional abuse while she was dating Justin Bieber. In an interview with NPR, the 27-year-old got super candid about her emotional experience while in relationship with pop star Justin Bieber.
Speaking of the song 'Lose You To Love Me' Selena said, "It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said."
She further added, "It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that."
"It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter,” said Selena.
When Garcia-Navarro from NPR, brushed up by stating, "Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I'm assuming you're speaking about."
Gomez replied, "You had to get the name in, I get it."
When asked if it's hard for Selena to look back on the painful part, the singer while answering the question claimed to be a victim of 'certain' abuse.
She said, "No, because I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse —"
The interviewer clarified if she's referring to emotional abuse, to which she explained, "Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making."
The 'Vulnerable' singer further stated, "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible"
