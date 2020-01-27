'Feel I was a victim to certain abuse': Selena Gomez on relationship with Justin Bieber

Singer Selena Gomez is currently basking in the succes of her first new album in four years, 'Rare'. The singer has been making headlines for the lyrics of her songs from the album. The title track of that album, 'Lose You To Love Me' was a chartbuster. However, fans were quick to speculate if it is about her former beau and singer Justin Bieber.

Selena in an interview, revealed that she was a victim of emotional abuse while she was dating Justin Bieber. In an interview with NPR, the 27-year-old got super candid about her emotional experience while in relationship with pop star Justin Bieber.

Speaking of the song 'Lose You To Love Me' Selena said, "It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said."

She further added, "It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that."