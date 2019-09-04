FeedTheModel: Victoria Beckham slammed for using 'ill-looking' model for her latest campaign

Washington D.C.: Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been criticised on social media for promoting her new clothing range with a picture of an 'ill-looking' model.

The 45-year-old star shared a number of images to promote her 2019 autumn-winter line. Two of the photos that Beckham used to showcase the new collection featured a model wearing a dress originally worn by Meghan Markle, reported Fox News.

The fashion designer shared a snap of a model wearing a white chain print dress on her Instagram account. But it was the model's frame that caught everyone's attention, with many speaking about how slender the model looked.