'Fast & Furious 9', 'Old' to finally release in India in August by NBCUniversal

A host of Hollywood movies, including the latest "Fast & Furious" installment, director M Night Shyamalan's "Old" and Oscar-nominated "Promising Young Woman", will be theatrically releasing in India in the coming weeks.

Hollywood studio NBCUniversal has come up with seven movie releases in the months of August and September in India.

"NBCUniversal has been eagerly waiting for cinemas to reopen to offer its varied and exciting slate to Indian audiences so they can fully benefit from the theatrical experience that they have been missing," the studio said in a press release.

The studio will first release "Promising Young Woman", which recently won its director Emerald Fennell an Oscar for best original screenplay.