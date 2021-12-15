'Fast and Furious 10' gets a new release date, to hit theaters on THIS date in May 2023

'Fast and Furious' fans have to wait a little more to see the 10th installment of the action film as Universal has pushed back the release date.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the much-anticipated movie will be released on May 19, 2023, instead of April 7, 2023.

The movie that is the second to last movie in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is penned by Chris Morgan and directed by Justin Lin.

'Fast and Furious 10' was originally scheduled for an April 2 release, this year, but that spot was taken by 'F9' due to the COVID-19 pandemic delays, and was later pushed back to June 25.

The cast of the movie has been under wraps as of now but rumours suggest that the franchise star Vin Diesel will return along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez.

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson has already bid adieu to the franchise and it is unclear whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto in the upcoming movies of the franchise.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:03 PM IST