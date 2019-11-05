'Fantastic Beasts 3' moving ahead to Brazil

Los Angeles: The third chapter in JK Rowling's "Harry Potter" spin-off franchise, "Fantastic Beast" has started to take shape. The much-awaited film is a follow-up to 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018). The first film in the series, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", released in 2016.

Warner Bros has confirmed that production on the new film is set to begin in March 2020, reported Deadline. After New York and Paris, where the earlier two movies were based, Brazilian city Rio De Janeiro will serve as the backdrop for the new film.

The film's returning cast members include Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein.