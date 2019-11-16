Fans panic after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's death hoax goes viral

Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock is a favourite target of netizens when it comes to spreading fake news about him. Recently, a death hoax on him went viral on the internet as fans were shocked to hear the fake news.

The death hoax started with a report online headlined "BBC: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dies at 47 after a terrible stunt attempted failed." Fans, unable to believe it started tweeting pictures of the news and tagged the Jumanji actor to know if it were true!