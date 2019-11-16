Fans panic after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's death hoax goes viral

Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock is a favourite target of netizens when it comes to spreading fake news about him. Recently, a death hoax on him went viral on the internet as fans were shocked to hear the fake news.
The death hoax started with a report online headlined "BBC: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dies at 47 after a terrible stunt attempted failed." Fans, unable to believe it started tweeting pictures of the news and tagged the Jumanji actor to know if it were true!
However, to the relief of fans, the news is completely fake as the people behind this false news also used the legitimate logo of the BBC to make it look authentic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)