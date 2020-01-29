F9 The Fast Saga: Fast & Furious franchise drops teaser for its ninth instalment

The Fast & Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment 'F9 The Fast Saga'.

The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer that'll be released this Friday.

What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vin Diesel's character Dominic Torreto has now become a family man who is living in peace with his wife Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and their young son.

He seems to have renounced the adrenaline and gasoline-filled lifestyle that he used to live "a quarter-mile at the time', referring to his racing days at the dragstrip.