Eww: Nick Jonas performs with food stuck in his teeth during the Grammys

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were the cynosure of all eyes as they walked the red carpet of the 62nd edition of the Grammys at Los Angeles' Staples Centre. While their glamour did make heads turn, it was Nick’s stage performance that made headlines instead.

The singer-actor took to stage with his other Jonas Brothers Joe and Kevin to perform on their recent release "What a Man Gotta Do". While the trio received a massive applause from their wives Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle, best known as J-sisters, netizens pointed out that Nick Jonas had something stuck in his teeth.

Jonas later took to Twitter and acknowledged the same in a hilarious post stating, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”