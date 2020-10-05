Eva Mendes says she'd 'rather be at home' with Ryan Gosling 'than anywhere else in the world'

American actor Eva Mendes recently dished on her love for husband Ryan Gosling and said that she likes spending time with her man. The 46-year-old actor shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself running on a beach and joked that she "went for a run on the beach this morning" before adding, "No I didn't." "This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year," Mendes joked.

However, one follower decided to comment on her post, "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more." Mendes was quick to respond. In an interaction captured by Comments By Celebs. the mother of two commented, "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

According to E!News, Mendes and Gosling first met while on set for the drama 'The Place Beyond the Pines' in 2012. The couple, who have kept their relationship notoriously private, share daughters 6-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 4-year-old Amada Lee. Other fans and followers left supportive comments on the Hitch star's post.

"Your hubby is the model of my dad when he was a young man, so I'm always reminded of him when I watch Ryan ... you're the most beautiful woman in the world in my opinion and one of my fave actors .. you both decorate the world for me," one fan shared.

Mendes liked the fan's comment and replied, "What a beautiful comment. Thank you for this. Hope you and yours are well. All my love x." Vanessa Bryant also left a sweet note on Mendes' post, calling her "so pretty." "Means so much coming from you. The MOST gorgeous. Besos mama!" Mendes replied to Bryant, who then added, "You're too sweet, beauty! Besitos! Xoxo."