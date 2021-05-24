'Eternals' trailer out: Chloe Zhao's first collaboration with Marvel Studios is a visual treat

The first poster and trailer of the much-awaited American superhero film 'Eternals' has been released on Monday. The third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU)- Phase Four is the first collaboration of Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao with Marvel Studios.

By dropping an intriguing trailer of 'Eternals', Marvel Studios has indeed piqued the interests of the fans of the superhero movie 'Avengers' who were in doubt of what the makers have in their kitty after the unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller flick will revolve around the story of the 'Eternals'--an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years. They will reunite with the humans to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The nearly 2-minute-long trailer of the movie sees an outstanding star cast including Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior 'Thena', Richard Madden as the all-powerful 'Ikaris', Gemma Chan as humankind-loving 'Sersi', Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered 'Kingo', Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast 'Makkari', Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor 'Phastos', Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader 'Ajak', Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul 'Sprite', Don Lee as the powerful 'Gilgamesh', Barry Keoghan as aloof loner 'Druig', and Kit Harington as 'Dane Whitman'.