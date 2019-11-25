'Enough for my f***s to give': Lizzo's tiny purse at the AMAs 2019 came with a powerful message!

American singer and rapper Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson stunned everyone at the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet. It wasn’t a quirky outfit or a headgear, or her makeup, but a tiny Valentino purse!
Lizzo captioned her post in the attire and penned down a powerful message. She wrote, “"@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f***s to give," she wrote in the caption on her official Instagram account. "Big body b***h in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas.
The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer wore an eye-catching, ruffled, bright orange dress for the starry night. She also said that only three of the designer bags exist in the world.
When asked about what exactly was inside the bag, she jokingly told Pop Sugar, “Oh I’ve got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms...”
The 2019 American Music Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
