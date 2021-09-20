Emmys 2021 Red Carpet: From Kate Winslet to Mindy Kaling – best and worst dressed celebs

Los Angeles: TV's biggest night is officially in full swing! This year's Emmy Awards marked the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the celebrities.

It is time for the stars to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the health crisis, one still got to see the best of the TV industry flaunting their style on the Emmys 2021 red carpet.

Stars swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are glitzier and more stunning. Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, Billy Porter, Mandy Moore, and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe, reported Variety.

Check out some of the looks here:

Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis stepped out in a blue velvet suit by Tom Ford on the Emmys red carpet. Sudeikis is up for four awards for 'Ted Lasso', including lead actor in a comedy series.

Billy Porter

American actor-singer Billy Porter rocked a black jumpsuit with mega-ruffled sleeves. Porter is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for 'Pose'.

Kaley Cuoco

Actor Kaley Cuoco stunned in an open-front gown with matching heels. Cuoco is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her starring role in 'The Flight Attendant'.

Kate Winslet

Actor Kate Winslet kept it classic in a black gown with sheer sleeves. Winslet is nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her role on 'Mare of Easttown'.

Taraji P. Henson

The star rocked a black-and-white splattered gown with a plunging neckline on the Emmys red carpet.

Mandy Moore

Actor Mandy Moore, who recently welcomed her first child, rocked bangs and a red-hot gown on the Emmys red carpet.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a strapless black dress with a large bow accent on the Emmys red carpet.

Here are some more…

Ellen Pompeo

Anya Taylor-Joy

Rege-Jean Page

Sarah Paulson

Dan Levy

Kerry Washington

Elizabeth Olsen

Photos by AFP

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

With Inputs from ANI

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:44 AM IST