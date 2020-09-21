Emmys 2020: Who is Andrij Parekh? Meet Indian-Ukrainian director who won for HBO's 'Succession'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.
American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys.
Andrij Parekh won the Primetime Emmy Award for directing the 'Hunting' episode of HBO's drama series 'Succession'.
'Succession' is HBO's satirical-drama show by Jesse Armstrong which revolves around a family of dysfunctional owners of a global media and hospitality empire. The show centres on their tussle for control over the company.
Who is Andrij Parekh?
Andrij is an American cinematographer. He was born in 1971 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is of Ukrainian and Indian (Gujarati) descent. His parents are Pravin and Lesya Parekh.
In 1994, he graduated with a degree in sociology/anthropology and a minor in media studies.
He studied cinematography at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (MFA, 2001) and the FAMU film school in Prague.
In 2001, he won an honourable mention from the American Society of Cinematographers in the "Heritage Award" category.
In 2004, Parekh was named one of Filmmaker Magazine's "25 New Faces of Indie Film" and was included as one of Variety's "Ten Cinematographers to Watch."
He is married to French-American film director and screenwriter Sophie Barthes, who is best known for her 2009 film 'Cold Souls'.
Besides ‘Succession’, some of his other notable works include ‘13 Reasons Why’ (2017) Episodes: "Tape 1 Side A," "Tape 1 Side B", and ‘Watchmen’ Episode: "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" to name a few.
Parekh’s win marked the second award for team 'Succession' after, writer Jesse Armstrong won the Emmys for writing the 'This Is Not for Tears' episode.
Others who were nominated in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series include Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs for 'The Crown,' Lesli Linka Glatter for 'Homeland,' Mimi Leder for 'The Morning Show,' Alik Sakharov and Ben Semanoff for 'Ozark,' and Mark Mylod for 'Succession.'
The nominations for this year's Emmys was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name, whereas HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)