Emmys 2020: Who is Andrij Parekh? Meet Indian-Ukrainian director who won for HBO's 'Succession'

In 2001, he won an honourable mention from the American Society of Cinematographers in the "Heritage Award" category.

In 2004, Parekh was named one of Filmmaker Magazine's "25 New Faces of Indie Film" and was included as one of Variety's "Ten Cinematographers to Watch."

He is married to French-American film director and screenwriter Sophie Barthes, who is best known for her 2009 film 'Cold Souls'.

Besides ‘Succession’, some of his other notable works include ‘13 Reasons Why’ (2017) Episodes: "Tape 1 Side A," "Tape 1 Side B", and ‘Watchmen’ Episode: "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" to name a few.

Parekh’s win marked the second award for team 'Succession' after, writer Jesse Armstrong won the Emmys for writing the 'This Is Not for Tears' episode.

Others who were nominated in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series include Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs for 'The Crown,' Lesli Linka Glatter for 'Homeland,' Mimi Leder for 'The Morning Show,' Alik Sakharov and Ben Semanoff for 'Ozark,' and Mark Mylod for 'Succession.'

The nominations for this year's Emmys was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name, whereas HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.