Emmys 2020: From Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek' to HBO's 'Watchmen' - complete list of winners

Julia Garner - 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' - Netflix's show 'Ozark'.

Billy Crudup - 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' - 'The Morning Show'

'Succession' - 'Outstanding Drama Series'

'RuPaul's Drag Race' – ‘Outstanding reality/competition series’

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - ‘Outstanding variety talk series'

The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.

In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20.