Emmys 2020: From Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek' to HBO's 'Watchmen' - complete list of winners

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.
American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys.
Andrij Parekh - 'Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series' - HBO's 'Succession'
Catherine O'Hara - 'Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series' - Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'.
Eugene Levy - 'Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series' - Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'.
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy - 'Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series' - Schitt's Creek.
Annie Murphy - 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' - Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'.
Netflix's sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' - 'Outstanding Comedy Series'.
Daniel Levy - 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' - 'Schitt's Creek.'
Regina King – ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie' - HBO's limited television series 'Watchmen.'
Maria Schrader - 'Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie' - Netflix web-series 'Unorthodox'
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie’ - HBO's 'Watchmen'.
Mark Ruffalo - 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie' - HBO's miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.'
Uzo Aduba - 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie’ - 'Mrs America'
Jeremy Strong - 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series' - HBO's drama series 'Succession'.
American superhero drama 'Watchmen,' won the Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Limited Series.
Zendaya - 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' - HBO's drama series 'Euphoria'.
Julia Garner - 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' - Netflix's show 'Ozark'.
Billy Crudup - 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' - 'The Morning Show'
'Succession' - 'Outstanding Drama Series'
'RuPaul's Drag Race' – ‘Outstanding reality/competition series’
‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - ‘Outstanding variety talk series'
The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.
The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.
HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.
In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)