Emmys 2020: Despite 20 nominations, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' witnesses biggest snub

Washington D.C.: While 'Schitt's Creek' swept major awards in the comedy category, the snub of much-loved comedy show 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' came as a big surprise to fans.

The snub is even more hitting given that the Rachel Brosnahan- starrer led the nominations list as it received a whopping 20 nominations this year.

This shut out, comes two years after the show won the Outstanding Comedy Series award and also made its leading lady Rachel Brosnahan the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.