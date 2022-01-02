Emma Watson or Emma Roberts? Fans spot THIS major blunder in 'Harry Potter' reunion special

HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special aired on the occasion of New Year.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and other co-stars took a trip down memory lane during the special episode.

The HBO Max special is streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video and within hours, Potterheads flooded social media with reviews to it.

However, some fans have also spotted an apparent mistake in the special with the makers using a picture of Emma Roberts in a segment about Emma Watson.

In the beginning of the special, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film series, talks about how Harry Potter books were a part of her growing up years. As she talks about how her father would read the books to her and her siblings, the montage shows a photo seemingly of a young Emma wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

However, Emma Roberts had posted that photo on Instagram in 2012 with the caption ‘Minnie mouse ears!’

Several fans reacted with surprise and disbelief to the goof-up. Check out some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, the retrospective special aims to take fans of the blockbuster franchise on a "magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time", as it reunites lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'.

The 2001 fantasy film was directed by Chris Columbus and marked the beginning of the universally loved franchise, which culminated in 2011 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2", the eighth movie in the series.

The films, based on the eponymous novels by JK Rowling, chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films.

