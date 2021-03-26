Emma Stone welcomes first child with husband Dave McCary

Oscar winner Emma Stone, who was expecting a baby with husband Dave McCary, has welcomed her first child. According to a report, the actress gave birth to the baby on March 13.

While the actress has still not confirmed the news, TMZ reports that Emma and Dave McCary have been blessed with a baby.

The news of her pregnancy was confirmed by a source, earlier this year, after she was photographed sporting athleisure and revealing her baby bump.

"Emma is pregnant and just loves married life," an insider told E! News in January.

Stone and the 35-year-old writer tied the knot last year, People magazine confirmed in September, 2020.

The couple became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016.