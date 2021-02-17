Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disney's upcoming film 'Cruella' is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess.

Sharing the teaser poster, the makers captioned the post, "Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow." The movie poster features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup. The poster also has the film's release month written on it: May 2021.