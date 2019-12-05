Emma Stone engaged to SNL writer Dave McCary after dating for 3 years

Here's everything you need to know about Emma Stone's fiance Dave McCary

Stone and McCary have been dating for over two years. The couple first met when Stone hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2016.

Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she split from in 2015 after almost four years of dating. McCary has also dated singer Rita Ora.

Although he stays away from the screen and is a director, his Instagram gives us little insights into his life.