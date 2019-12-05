Emma Stone engaged to SNL writer Dave McCary after dating for 3 years

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" writer/director Dave McCary, are engaged.
McCary shared a picture of the two with Stone flashing her engagement ring at the camera on Instagram.
Here's everything you need to know about Emma Stone's fiance Dave McCary
Stone and McCary have been dating for over two years. The couple first met when Stone hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2016.
Before dating McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she split from in 2015 after almost four years of dating. McCary has also dated singer Rita Ora.
Although he stays away from the screen and is a director, his Instagram gives us little insights into his life.
The 33-year-old director made his debut with Brigsby Bear in 2017.
After dave directed Emma's for SNL's 'Well For Boys' skit, the couple reportedly fell in love. They were also seen at the premiere of Dave's Brigsby Bear, yes we love a supportive girlfriend!
There were rumours that the two are no more a couple after Emma was spotted at a dinner date with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.
However, they were seen partying together at the 2019 Golden Globes awards after-party. This put the rumours to rest.
In January the 'Demma' stans got a special surprise when the lovebirds were spotted indulging in some PDA at a game night.
And then the moment everyone was waiting for!
Emma and Dave graced the red carpet together at Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Dave was also seen supporting Emma at the Oscars 2019 during the Best Supporting Actress presentation.
And earlier this year, the couple went for a baecation to Santa Monica.
We can't wait to see these two tie the knot!
Inputs from PTI
