Eminem calls out 'dirty' cops who killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery in new track with Kid Cudi

In a first, Kid Cudi collaborated with Eminem for their latest track called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.”
Kid Cudi’s 10-year-old daughter, Vada Wamwene Mescudi, teased the news of his collab on Twitter. “Hi! It’s Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,’ is coming on Friday! Check it out!” she wrote on the micro blogging site.
The rap duo churned out an intense production with commendable wordplay and flow in their long verses. Eminem in his bit touched upon the burning issues in US right now – police brutality and racism.
He made a direct reference to the killing of African-American George Floyd who died in Minneapolis Police custody, and Ahmaud Arbery, who went for a jog in South Georgia neighbourhood and was chased down by two armed white men, and shot dead.
The lyrics of the verse go as follows.
“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery
How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty?
Stop man, please, officer, I'm sorry
But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me
Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery”
Watch the full video below.
Gregory McMichael, a retired police detective, saw Arbery jogging and thought he was a suspect in a series of break-ins in the neighbourhood.
He then called his son, and they armed themselves with a handgun and a shotgun, respectively, and chased Arbery in a truck.
Bryan saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the pursuit.
On the other hand, Floyd died after a white police officer Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with a knee to the back of his neck while he was handcuffed and other officers stood by.
While being pinned down, Floyd repeatedly pleaded, "Please, I can't breathe" and "don't kill me".
Video of Floyd's death went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for justice.
