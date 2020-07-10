Eminem calls out 'dirty' cops who killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery in new track with Kid Cudi

The rap duo churned out an intense production with commendable wordplay and flow in their long verses. Eminem in his bit touched upon the burning issues in US right now – police brutality and racism.

He made a direct reference to the killing of African-American George Floyd who died in Minneapolis Police custody, and Ahmaud Arbery, who went for a jog in South Georgia neighbourhood and was chased down by two armed white men, and shot dead.

The lyrics of the verse go as follows.

“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty?

Stop man, please, officer, I'm sorry

But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me

Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery”

Watch the full video below.