Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place: Part II' to release on September 4

The Emily Blunt-starrer "A Quiet Place: Part II", which was scheduled to release in March, will now open on September 4 this year.

The film, written and directed by Blunt's actor-filmmaker husband John Krasinski, was originally set to hit the big screen in late March, but was among numerous Hollywood films delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented theater closures, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

On March 13, Krasinski had shared the news of the delay through a post on Twitter.

Krasinski wrote: "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together Well, due to the every-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

The Paramount movie is a sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster "A Quiet Place".

"A Quiet Place" was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet.

The official synopsis for "A Quiet Place Part II" read: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."