Emilia Clarke opens up on being pressurized to do nude scenes for 'GoT' fans

Emilia Clarke, who rose to fame with the television’s popular series ‘Game of Thrones’, recently opened up on how she was pressurized by the makers to do nude scenes, and not disappoint fans of the show. Clarke appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and revealed, she was asked to take off her clothes for scenes where it was completely unnecessary.

She said, "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans,'" Clarke explained, "And I'm like, 'Fuck you.'"

Emilia, who essayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the show, said that even though she started off with multiple nude scenes in the first season, it eventually got to the point where enough was enough.

"I'm floating through this first season and I have no idea what I'm doing; I have no idea what any of this is," she explained. "I've never been on a film set like this before, I'd been on a film set twice before then, and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want."

That being said, Clarke credited her co-star Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, for encouraging her to voice her concerns. "Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything — I'm not worthy of needing anything at all", she added.