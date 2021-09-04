Elvis Presley's iconic white jumpsuit and cape go on auction for over Rs 2 crore

Late music legend Elvis Presley's iconic white jumpsuit and cape are up for auction, along with other items that previously belonged to the singer.

The 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker donned the white eyelet jumpsuit and cape, which were designed by Bill Belew, for a string of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1972 and now the outfit is going under the hammer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kruse GWS Auctions will open live bidding on Saturday and the jumpsuit has an opening bid of $350,000, while the cape is currently going for $50,000.

Various other Presley items are up for sale in the auction, including a collection of his hair saved by the singer's barber, the helmet he wore in 'Viva Las Vegas', and a Bible given to him by a fan.

One lucky fan can enjoy a private lunch in Beverly Hills with Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley, who is thrilled her former spouse's belongings will be going to good homes.

She told People magazine: "I thought, 'Why not be a part of it?' I used to have a different opinion about these estate sales, but then as I got older I realised that you have to pass these things down to someone who'll really appreciate them."

Auction head are delighted to have the 'Naked Gun' actress involved with the sale.

Kruse GWS founder Brigitte Kruse said: "She's just such a wealth of experience and knowledge. You don't study and learn about Elvis without learning about Priscilla as well. Their names are synonymous."

A portion of the proceeds from the auction of the meal will go to a foundation, which supports terminally ill adults and their families, in honour of the actress' late mother Ann, who died last month.

Other items in the sleeve include Dame Elizabeth Taylor's maroon dress from 'National Velvet', Marilyn Monroe's black sleeveless 'wiggle' gown, a red scarf and a red crystal bottle previously belonging to Jimi Hendrix, and Les Paul's personal guitar case, which carried the first of his eponymous instruments in 1952.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 04:12 PM IST