Elon Musk, Grimes welcome their first child together

Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on Monday, her boyfriend Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet.
According to People magazine, Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.
"Mom & baby all good.A few hours away!," he tweeted four hours later.
The 48-year-old entrepreneur did not reveal further details about the child.
For Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, this is the first baby while Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.
In early January, weeks after sparking pregnancy speculations with a baby bump photo, Grimes confirmed she was expecting, in a candid post shared on Instagram later that month.
She put out a selfie, asking her followers how they "cope with working and having a baby.I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal." The 32-year-old singer continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn't rly understand what I was getting into."
