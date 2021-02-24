Ellie Goulding expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

"The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but)-I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she added.

Goulding said initially she was in "denial" about her pregnancy but over the time, she was forced to adapt.

"I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything.

"I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds," she added.

Goulding further said she is "excited to be a mother", despite facing some challenges during the pregnancy.

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before. I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable.

"It's not always going to be easy. (But) I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children," the singer added.

Goulding had tied the knot with Jopling, the New York-based art dealer, August 2019, after they started dating in April 2017.