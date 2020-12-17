Ellen DeGeneres has 'excruciating back pain' amidst COVID-19 battle

Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who has contracted Covid, says she is feeling really good but has an excruciating back pain.
The 62-year-old has shared an update about her health in a video posted on Twitter.
"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much. I am feeling 100 per cent. I feel really good," she said in the video.
"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. I didn't know that was a symptom. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad," she added.
She had revealed that she had "tested positive for Covid-19" last week.
Prior to that, she was busy with season 18 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". It was shot without an audience since it returned in September, with the guests mainly appearing virtually.
A spokesperson for production company Telepictures said that the show had stopped filming after Ellen's diagnosis.
