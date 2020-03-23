Ellen DeGeneres crowned as 'meanest person alive' by former employees and fans

Popular Television show host Ellen DeGeneres has been called on Twitter as one of the meanest people alive. This comes after comedian Kevin T. Porter started a social media campaign to raise money for the Los Angeles Food Bank, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to share 'the most insane stories [they've] heard' about DeGeneres.
He wrote, "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank"
The tweet was flooded by several users from waiters to former staff members sharing their experience with the host. TV Writer Benjamin Siemon wrote, "She has a "sensitive nose" so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower."
A new staff member was told "every day she picks someone different to really hate. It's not your fault; just suck it up for the day and she'll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn't believe it but it ended up being entirely true. When she's in a bad mood staff members were highly encouraged by upper management to go into her office and do bits to cheer her up", he added.
Another woman who waited her wrote, "I worked @RealFoodDaily, served her & Porsha at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired."
Writer and wardrobe-expert Alison Freer commented "Was wrking on a show @ WB that was next to her stage. Was our showrunner's 50th Bday. Caterer grilling steaks outside for special fancy lunch. Ellen sent someone over to demand they stop, as she doesn't eat meat. She's the worst."
"I have another food one: she polices her crew's lunch orders, nobody allowed to eat fish etc. They would come hide on our stage to eat what they wanted away from her", she added.
Besides Twitter, Ellen has been called out by several celebs from Hollywood too. These including Dakota Johnson who had an awkward banter with Ellen on the show, over the former’s birthday party invitation.
The production of The Ellen Show is currently at a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. DeGeneres however, keeps her fans entertained through funny videos on social media.
