‘Ek Martini. Milakar Nahi. Hilakar’: How Sean Connery helped James Bond become a global icon

All of us have a lot of different James Bond memories.

My favourite one came in Kota; the purgatory to the Promised Land of IIT, getting into which promised untold riches. Generally fed up with figuring out trajectories of non-parabolic trajectories in Irodov, we went to the local hall to watch the new Bond movie.

Back in 2006, this meant watching a Hindi dub of Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale in which the language swap morphed a tense poker scene into a Hera Pheri style laughter riot when Bond orders his signature drink: “Ek Martini. Milakar nahi. Hilakar.”

I remember the entire hall (was it Shivam or Sundaram or Satyam?) erupting in riotous laughter. Of course, as many Twitter users have rightly pointed out, Daniel Craig and other actors simply portrayed James Bond, Sean Connery was James Bond.

Even with bad cliches, kindergarten-level tropes, wonky gadgets James Bond became the Ubermensch of male sexuality.

Men wanted to be him; women wanted to be with him.

None of this would’ve been feasible without the Scotsman who managed to lay the foundation for the most successful film franchise after the MCU, Star Wars and the Harry Potter Universe.

Given the Bond franchise’s smaller canvas compared to the other three it was a remarkable achievement.

Everything about Bond became iconic, from its car to his signature cocktail to the way he held his cigarette.

Kids who had never seen a bottle of vodka would want their drink shaken not stirred.

A man driving a beat-up Maruti imagined it was an Aston Martin.

Every actor who came after him was invariably compared to him and for purists of my pater’s generation no one else would ever be 007.

The gadgets where whacky, the women were stereotyped, the villains were racist caricatures, but Bond worked for several reasons.

The first was the timing. The 60s was an era when people were getting sick of the post-World War II doom and gloom.

As Connery told Playboy in 1965: “Bond came on the scene after the War, at a time when people were fed up with rationing and drab times and utility clothes and a predominately gray color in life. Along comes this character who cuts right through all that like a very hot knife through butter, with his clothing and his cars and his wine and his women. Bond. you see is a kind of present-day survival kit. Men would like to imitate him—or at least his success— and women are excited by him.”

In the same interview, Connery shows remarkable self-awareness for an actor stating, that if he behaved the way Bond does, women would either ‘run from him like a jack rabbit or send for the police’.

The second was obviously because seldom had there been such a perfect match of actor and role.

For the new generation, they should think Robert Downey Jr and Tony Stark.

There’s a 1958 incident which foreshadowed his real-life capacity to play James Bond.

Shooting with Lana Turner, Conner’s set received an unwanted guest – LA mobster Johnny Stompanato who was getting green-eyed about his girlfriend’s co-star.

An old report noted: “After several retakes the enraged thug walked into the frame with a handgun and pointed it at Connery, telling him to take his hands off her. But the Scotsman, who grew up getting into fights with gang members in Edinburgh, simply grabbed the gun out of Stompanato's hand, twisted his wrist and sent him running off, yelping in pain. All the while the cameraman kept filming. 'Should I cut yet?' he asked the stunned director.”

As an interesting aside, in a parallel universe, he could’ve been winning the World Cup with England and the European Cup with Manchester United as he had been offered a contract by the legendary manager Matt Busby but turned it down because the pay was too low, as was the wont for footballers in that era. He wasn’t very good, and it was possibly the right choice.

But how did a working-class lad who worked with the Royal Navy, labourer, lorry driver, bodyguard and an artist’s model come to symbolise the epitome of male evolution and Pax Britannica with all its embodying smugness?

How did he become the personification of Received Pronunciation?