Ed Sheeran finally confirms his marriage with Cherry Seaborn in new album

Sheeran opens up about the lyrics of the song during an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God, as cited by E! News.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he said.

"So I said, Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted. My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick. And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out," he added.

He also gushed about his lady love while discussing his song 'Best Part Of Me', featuring YEBBA.

"I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f--ck are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And I just find that amazing," he said.

In fact, he added, "It's quite sweet to always think that the person that you're with is out of your league" and that it "would be the worst thing" to take the relationship for granted.

"I tour a lot. I spend a lot of time on the road. And I have to go on the road and have this belief that, you know, this is meant to be," he said of his relationship with Seaborn.

Sheeran also sang about his beloved wife in the song 'Cross Me' featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.