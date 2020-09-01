Ed Sheeran announces the birth of daughter 'Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran'

British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The singer took to Instagram to announce the news and shared a pictures of his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran's boots with a colourful blanket.
He wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"
The news of their pregnancy surfaced earlier in August. As reported by Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran's Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregnancy a secret. The Sun had reported that Cherry was in the final stage of her pregnancy and was due in "later this summer."
The paper's source noted, "Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."
The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music "when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about." He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May.
Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for song 'Put It All On Me' that "a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks." The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.
