Ed Sheeran announces the birth of daughter 'Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran'

The news of their pregnancy surfaced earlier in August. As reported by Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran's Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregnancy a secret. The Sun had reported that Cherry was in the final stage of her pregnancy and was due in "later this summer."

The paper's source noted, "Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."

The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music "when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about." He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May.

Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for song 'Put It All On Me' that "a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks." The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.