Early reviews of Disney's The Lion King says, 'Never seen anything like it'

<p>Disney recently released the full length trailer of the live action Lion King which received a lot love for the characters, voice cast and the incredible CGI. While the English cast has big names like Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Donald Glover, and more, the Hindi cast too is power packed, while Shah Rukh Khan will be joining as Mufasa, his son Aryan Khan will be heard as Simba, Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Asrani as Zazu, Shreyas Talpade as Timon and Sanjay Mishra as Pumba.</p><p>The film which is about to hit screens on July 19<sup>th</sup> had an early screening overseas and the early reviews for the film are now out. Fans have called the reboot as a much needed version of the classic and even revealed that Timon and Pumba as the heroes. Take a look:</p>