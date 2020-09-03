Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's entire family tests positive for COVID-19

He added: "We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving. We are counting our blessings, but we are good."

Johnson captioned the video as, "Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

Dwayne is father to three daughters - 18-year-old Simone with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, and Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren.

There are no reports of Dany and Simone testing positive for COVID-19.

After years of development, Johnson was supposed to start filming "Black Adam" this year, which got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Johnson revealed that he has started training for the superhero movie, which promises some high-powered action and CGI razzmatazz.

Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.