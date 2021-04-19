Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays over Rs 207 crore for swanky new Beverly Park Mansion

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the newest resident of Beverly Park!

The WWE athlete-turned-actor has rolled out more than Rs 207 crore for a particularly lavish estate within Beverly Park, which sits high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, according to a report.

With the purchase, Dwayne has displaced a longtime celebrity Beverly Park resident, actor Paul Reiser. Before that, the estate had been owned by rocker Alex Van Halen, who built the place in 1993.

Now, the nearest neighbors of Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and his wife Lauren Hashian include Denzel Washington, Sly Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergar.

Reportedly, the Mediterranean-style mansion, includes the main property and a separate, 2,500-square-feet large guest house. It is a ‘complete resort’ and contains everything from a tennis court, two swimming pools, a full-sized baseball diamond, dozens of olive trees, an elevator, a movie theater, a music studio and, of course, a state-of-the-art gym.

Outside of California, The Rock owns a 46-acre equestrian estate in Powder Springs, Georgia. He bought this estate in November 2019.

Meanwhile, last week,The Rock, who supported the current US President Biden in last year's smackdown of an election, had teased about his interest in running for the President, saying that "it'd be an honor."

According to Fox News, he spoke out about the idea of diving into politics after a poll claimed he has a massive show of support from Americans who would support him for President and Matthew McConaughey as Texas Governor.

Reacting to the results, Johnson took to his Instagram handle and described the public support for him as "humbling."