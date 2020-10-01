Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson's 'Young Rock' NBC comedy sets main cast

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced the cast for 'Young Rock,' his upcoming NBC comedy series inspired by his life.

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced the cast for 'Young Rock,' his upcoming NBC comedy series inspired by his life.

As reported by Variety, 'Young Rock', the upcoming NBC comedy executive produced by and starring Johnson, has tapped Adrian Groulx to play 10-year-old Dwayne.

Bradley Constant is set to play him aged 15, and 'Marco Polo' star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20.

Stacey Leilua will be essaying the role of Ata Johnson, Dwayne's strong, positive mother. 'S.W.A.T.' and 'Harriet' alum Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne's charismatic and charming father, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne's sweet grandmother who is a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman when she needs to be, are among the others joining the cast.

Johnson broke the casting announcements via Instagram through a series of posts, also revealing that production on the series is officially underway.

#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling's first women's promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson - me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90's. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can't wait for you guys to watch!

#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 🙌🏾 He's got the hardest job of 'em of all playing "little Dewey" - yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather - as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😍 and loved pro wrestling – especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴😂🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I'm boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can't wait for you guys to watch this one!

Variety reports that 'Young Rock' which is slated to premiere sometime in 2021, charts Johnson's childhood from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami.

It will explore the rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he met along the way.

The series hails from Nahnatchka Khan, who co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang. Both are executive producing alongside Johnson under his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Also among the EPs are Seven Bucks' Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, as well as Jennifer Carreras of Khan's Fierce Baby Productions. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio. Jeffrey Walker serves as producer, director and co-EP.

Johnson recently seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will next star in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise.'

