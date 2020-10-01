Dwayne Johnson's 'Young Rock' NBC comedy sets main cast

Variety reports that 'Young Rock' which is slated to premiere sometime in 2021, charts Johnson's childhood from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami.

It will explore the rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he met along the way.

The series hails from Nahnatchka Khan, who co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang. Both are executive producing alongside Johnson under his Seven Bucks Productions banner.

Also among the EPs are Seven Bucks' Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, as well as Jennifer Carreras of Khan's Fierce Baby Productions. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio. Jeffrey Walker serves as producer, director and co-EP.

Johnson recently seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will next star in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise.'