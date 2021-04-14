Dwayne Johnson teases interest in Presidential run, says 'Will run for office if people want me to'

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who supported the current US President Biden in last year's smackdown of an election, again teased about his interest in running for the President, saying that "it'd be an honor."

According to Fox News, the WWE athlete-turned-actor spoke out again about the idea of diving into politics after a poll claimed he has a massive show of support from Americans who would support him for President and Matthew McConaughey as Texas Governor.

Reacting to the results, Johnson took to his Instagram handle and described the public support for him as "humbling."

He wrote, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."