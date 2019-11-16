Dwayne Johnson set for superhero debut as Shazam's arch-nemesis 'Black Adam' in 2021

Los Angeles: After years of development, actor Dwayne Johnson says he will start filming "Black Adam" in 2020, adding he is elated that his superhero dream is turning into a reality.

Black Adam is Shazam's arch-nemesis and a complex anti-hero with a rich history of his own.

The film based on the DC villain will open on December 22, 2021, days after "Avatar 2" releases on December 17. Johnson announced the film's release date on Thursday, reports hollywoodreporter.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10 years old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - 'Superman'. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realised that Superman was the hero, I could never be," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

He continued: "I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart -- I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid -- my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, 'Black Adam'. 'Black Adam' is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line a This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together."