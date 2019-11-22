Dwayne Johnson: Good audience review may allow possibility of 'Jumanji 3'

The world of Chris Van Allsburg's book "Jumanji", narrating the story of a young Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.

From getting lost in the transit, tackling monkeys and battling other odds, the movie revolved around how Parrish gets stuck in the board game and comes back as an adult, and how he has to finish the game with his friends to escape the fate he called upon himself by rolling the dice.

In 2017, the story came back on the big screen with a modern twist. In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a group of high school students gets lost in the jungle after laying their hands on a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji.

Despite glossing up the story with a digital touch, the makes retained the essence of the tale as well as the magical elements. And they will be back with more chaotic fun and another adventurous ride to the jungle with "Jumanji: The Next Level".

The movie stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas. New addition to the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.